The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2: An ideal reveal

It is abundantly clear that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is still months away from premiering and honestly, that’s okay. The Ones Who Live is still on the air and so far, it has done a fantastic job of getting more viewers back to the franchise.

So when you consider this, it makes so much more sense that AMC is going to use one show to better promote the others … right? We’ve already seen the powers-that-be try to do this when it comes to giving us teases for Daryl’s future during the Rick – Michonne series. At this point, though, it feels like it may be time to take things up a notch further. If not now, it certainly does moving into the finale.

Doesn’t it feel like big prediction time? We tend to think so! It would make perfect sense for the network to give us an official The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date on the night of The Ones Who Live finale, which is a little more than a couple of weeks away. This would serve as a great mechanism to use Rick and Michonne as a springboard, especially since the second season of the Norman Reedus show also features Melissa McBride. There is potential there for the nostalgia to be off the charts!

Could AMC also choose to hand over some sort of full-length trailer with more on what’s ahead? Sure, but asking for that may prove to be a little optimistic. For now, it would just be nice to have some sort of teaser — even if it was just 15-30 seconds — to tee up the show further alongside a premiere date.

It is true that the network could have other opportunities to promote the Daryl show down the line, including with other series. This just feels like an opportunity that is far too golden to miss.

