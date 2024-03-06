The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date: March update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere date over the course of March 2024? The Norman Reedus show absolutely ended in a way where so many of us will want more — it is hard not to! Just remember that Melissa McBride is playing a major role in what has already been deemed The Book of Carol.

Now, we do expect that some further news will be announced soon, especially with signs pointing to the show arriving the summer. Does that actually mean, though, that we’ll get a specific date anytime soon?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

As of right now, we’d put the odds at around 50% that we get an exact date between now and the end of the month, and really, there is one day in particular we are circling for a reveal: March 31. That is when the finale for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is set to arrive on AMC and AMC+, and it makes perfect sense to give Daryl fans some more clarity on what lies ahead at that point. It would be a surprise to see more news about it beforehand.

Maybe some out there are surprised that we will be seeing Daryl and Carol so soon, especially since the first season aired in the later part of last year. However, filming for season 2 actually had started off prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, so the cast and crew already had a decent amount in the can. We are most likely going to see a situation here where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Dead City swap places on the schedule — though technically, it’s possible that Dead City does not return until 2025. There will be opportunities to dive more into that in due time.

All we can say now is that we are so ready to see Daryl and Carol back on screen together — fingers crossed, we will also see her around some other characters in France including Isabelle and Laurent.

What are you most hoping to see entering The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







