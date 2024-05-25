Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: Versions of Lestat

Is there a chance that we’re going to see more Lestat in Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3? It sure feels like it! The character has already been featured in some sneak previews for what lies ahead, and it does feel like we’re going to understand even more of who he was as a performer in Paris.

Basically, you’re going to get a chance to see a totally different iteration of the character than what we’ve seen before — a prequel, if you will.

In a new interview with Pride, Sam Reid himself indicates that the perspectives in which the story of the vampires is told allows him to be even more creative:

I don’t have any rules. You get to have a lot of fun with it, really. And also you get to see Armand’s version. I think there’s quite a big distinction between the way Armand remembers Lestat to the way that Louis remembers [him]. You do see Claudia’s version interpreted through Malloy’s perspective as well. So it’s a lot of fun.

As an actor, we have to imagine that this is an absolute thrill of a show to do — just think about all of the opportunities that you have to show different sides! Reid sings in episode 3, and we’ve already seen him be dramatic, dangerous, and romantic. Basically, he’s gotten to do so much more in a season and a half than a lot of performers get in a whole series.

Now, we just have to wait and see what we’re going to see from him in the present … provided he does show up either in Louis’ future recounting or even in Molloy’s interview. It is still extremely hard to imagine that the character is dead — why in the world would we think that?

What do you think we’re going to see for Lestat through the rest of Interview with the Vampire season 2?

