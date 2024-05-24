Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: Louis is haunted

Coming into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3 this weekend, the challenges for Louis are aplenty.

Take, for starters, everything that is transpiring around the Theatre Des Vampires. We are seeing already that Claudia is immersing herself in that world and yet, at the same time, Jacob Anderson’s character may feel like he does not have a full place. He has grown closer to Armand, and obviously, in the present the two are very-much together. In the past, however, there are still a lot of problems that stand between them — including none other than Lestat invading Louis’ mind at the most inopportune times.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak preview from this weekend’s episode that teases the sort of challenge that Louis is facing when it comes to Lestat turning up right as he and Armand are in the midst of an intimate, telepathic form of communication. Is it fantast to hear Sam Reid’s character sing? Sure, but the relationship between him and Louis is of course ripe with pain.

There are two reasons why the hauntings of Lestat are more dramatic here than they would otherwise be. First and foremost, it’s important to remember the fact here that Louis has been forced to harbor the secret about what really happened to his former companion. Also, there is the fact that he may not be truly dead. Sure, there may be ambiguity there, but Louis left him in a spot where he could still be alive. Even without reading the Anne Rice source material, we’re sure there are plenty of Interview with the Vampire viewers out there who feel like this character could be turning up at some point…

