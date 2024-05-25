1923 season 2 premiere date: What filming news means

Are we getting closer to learning a 1923 season 2 premiere date over at Paramount+? Of course, we’d love nothing more than for it to air this year.

While we have not heard any news on the official start of production this week, we should at least note that there is at least some news that is out there. What are we talking about in particular? Well, filming looks to be taking place in Texas for a significant part of the season now, a major change from some of the Montana focus in season 1. (There were also parts of the season filmed elsewhere, and we do tend to think the same will be said here when the chips fall.)

So what does this news about filming mean insofar as the premiere timeline go? Well, let’s just say that it’s not necessarily a game-changer in the way we’d love to think that it is. Truthfully, filming in the Lone Star State, at least this time of year, should not take more or less time than Montana, depending on the sort of shoot that it is. The timeline also doesn’t seem to be too different from what we’ve last heard.

With the way in which Taylor Sheridan productions tend to move once they’re underway, it does feel like there’s a good chance that the series could return either in December or early 2025, depending on what Paramount+ wants to do. We do think there’s a good case to be made for Yellowstone and it to overlap, at least for a week or two. We’ll just have to wait and see if that happens or not!

Rest assured of this, though: Season 1 is still going to be the final one for the series, and this is 100% not changing. There are other prequels to get to after this one!

