1923 season 2: Is filming moving down to Texas?

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to 1923 season 2, but it is clear we’ll be waiting a while in order to see it. As a matter of fact, the news that we have now pertains more to filming than a possible premiere date.

According to the Montana Standard, a significant chunk of the upcoming season could be shot in Texas, and that lines up with a lot of what we have heard over the past few weeks about various cities in the Lone Star State being used. There is a chance that some shooting could still take place in Montana, but tax incentives are one of the reasons for the apparent shift. This is the case with just about every show under the sun, especially in an era where cost-cutting runs rampant.

While some eagle-eyed viewers could potentially notice a chance, it’s the goal of the crew to make sure that there isn’t one that is altogether apparent. This is also not the only Taylor Sheridan production to undergo a shift like this behind the scenes; a significant amount of Tulsa King season 2, for example, is being shot in Atlanta, which is well-known as a production hub for a number of shows.

Early indications are that 1923 could be entering season 2 production this summer — it remains our hope that this will lead into the series coming back for more heading into early next year. A lot will just depend on how long it takes the series to shoot and then after that, when Paramount+ wants it on the schedule. It does make a certain amount of sense to have it be concurrent with at least the end of Yellowstone season 5 to draw up buzz and build suspense; we certainly know there will be promotion!

