Evil season 4 episode 2: Katja Herbers, cast on what’s ahead

Now that we’ve seen the Evil season 4 premiere, it feels like the table has been somewhat set for a ton of crazy stuff coming up. After all, we are talking here about a show where the end of the world is now front and center!

Yet, beyond just Kristen and Leland’s baby, there is a lot of other stuff happening, as well. This may very well be the most complicated batch of episodes we’ve had a chance to see so far, and there is something quite exciting that comes along with that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video where Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and the rest of the cast detail some of what’s coming. For starters, Michael Emerson notes that Leland is not exactly equipped in order to be a father. Meanwhile, Herbers discusses some of what happens after that Kristen – David admission within the premiere. We also hear from Colter how some of David’s story from season 1 is going to be coming back, as he realizes more in terms of what it means for him in particular to be a priest.

Thanks to the four additional episodes that were ordered (bringing the show to 14 total), there is going to be a chance for the Paramount+ series to have a larger sense of closure. Our hope here is that this does mean that most questions will be answered and loose ends tied up.

Does this mean every question will be answered?

Not necessarily and at the same time, we’re not sure that every question really needs to be answered, all things considered. Our feeling is that the most important thing here is that we at least see the world continue! Questions about science versus faith … well, let’s just say that this is something that we may never have some sort of good answer to through the lens of the series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

