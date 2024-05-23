Evil season 4 episode 2 spoilers: The end of the world?

As we prepare to see Evil season 4 episode 2 on Paramount+ next week, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: How crazy will things get?

Based on what we know at this point, we are watching a pretty quick countdown to the end of the world: 38 days. It also seems to be tied to the birth of Kristen and Leland’s child via surrogate. It also seems to be tied in some ways to the particle accelerator that was teased throughout the season 4 premiere. Is all of this bringing about an inevitable doom?

Well, as we move into next week’s episode 2, we do tend to think that a lot of questions will be asked about what to do here — but also, whether or not we are looking at an end brought on by science or by faith. How much should Leland, Ben, Kristen, or David really believe in all of this? Kristen has to be worried, but she’s also got so much other stuff on her plate — take what her daughter Lynn has going on in secret, or what else is going to be happening when it comes to Andy.

Episode 2 will continue a trend of how-to-titles brought on by the premiere, and remember that there are only fourteen episodes within the final season. By virtue of that, we imagine that this are going to move quite quickly. There could be a story-of-the-week element to what we’re seeing here but, at the same exact time, also something that is more substantial and bleeds into everything the rest of the way.

Is it too much to root for a happy season?

We don’t think so, but at the same time, it certainly does feel clear that there are going to be a wide array of bumps in the road as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

