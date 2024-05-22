Evil season 4 spoilers: Veep alum Anna Chlumsky joins

Right as you get prepared for the launch of Evil season 4 on Paramount+, why not go ahead and share some great casting news?

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Anna Chlumsky of Veep fame coming on board the series in a recurring capacity moving forward. To be specific, the actress will be taking on the role of Ellie, who is described as “funny, charming, genuine and likable.” She also first turns up “as a guest at the Bouchards’ house for a wake, where she befriends a grieving Kristen.”

So, what in the world does that mean? Well, let’s just say that we’re nervous already for what could be coming up for Kristen, who is the heart of the show and also going through a lot at the start of the season. Remember the fact that she and Leland seem to be accepting a baby — though hardly under the most ordinary of circumstances. After all, her egg was stolen and this puts the character in a spot where she is desperate and potentially shattered thanks to his latest manipulations.

In general, we do think that season 4 is going to be one of the most intense and shocking batches that we’ve had a chance to see on Paramount+, and doesn’t that have to be intentional? Given that this is the final season of the show, everything has to be escalated and we hope that there are opportunities for at least a few answers.

If nothing else, we’re mostly just excited to see the cast and crew back at work — also, getting Chlumsky makes us think that there could be a lot of other great guest stars ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

