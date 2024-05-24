Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 14 episode 11?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Let’s just put it like this — if you want season 14 episode 11 immediately, we don’t blame you! We’ve been conditioned for years with this show to expect somewhere between 16-22 episodes a season, and we are nowhere near that yet.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come out here and had over the unfortunate news: There is no new Blue Bloods tonight and beyond that, there won’t be one for quite a while. Technically, there are 18 episodes being filmed for season 14, but the remaining eight are not coming until this fall. CBS could end up calling them “season 15” or something entirely different, and it would not shock us given that they called last week’s episode a “season finale.”

The even worse news for a lot of people out there is that these episodes will constitute the final episodes — pending some last-minute surprise. CBS has already claimed that they need to “refresh” the schedule and are fine with their decision to conclude the show, even though this has been one of the most-watched Friday shows for well over a decade. We don’t expect too many huge surprises in the final episodes, largely because that’s not what Blue Bloods has ever been about. Instead, it is a story about family and overcoming obstacles — with of course cases and police politics thrown in there.

Also, it’s hard to imagine the writers wanting to throw any big series-altering surprises into these eight episodes that would negate a possible revival.

For now, our expectation is that these episodes will start airing in September / early October, and that we will get the series finale at some point before Christmas. If that changes, of course we will be back with an update.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including the possible future of Danny and Baez

What do you most want to see on Blue Bloods season 14 when the show does eventually come back?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







