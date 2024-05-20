Blue Bloods season 14: EP on resistance to Danny, Baez

We have noted in the past that there remains a huge audience out there who wants Danny and Baez together on Blue Bloods. Could it happen?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that it feels unlikely, mostly because show boss Kevin Wade remains resistant to the idea. Here is some of what he had to say to TV Insider:

“We put Jamie and Eddie together a few years ago. I think the show would dip into parody if we had two of our cops marrying two of their partners who are getting into that … And candidly, to me, Danny Reagan has been built and played as a loner. I know he was married for half of the episodes, but he’s almost like the classic private eye who is married to his work and who has the freedom and the latitude to do whatever he wants. Because unfortunately at home, there’s nothing much there.”

Hilariously enough, though, Wade also leaves open the possibility that not putting them together could be a mistake in the eyes of some fans:

“The audience may think they want [a Danny and Baez romance], and perhaps they do, and perhaps I’m completely wrong. That’s always a strong possibility … But if we were to put them together and there’s a scene where they’re, I don’t know what, having dinner together and they’re happy, I don’t know what that is.”

We understand at least a part of what Wade is saying, and there is also the idea that if Danny and Baez are together, they may also not be able to work as partners out in the field. This is why we have personally maintained that there could be something to having the two get together in the series finale — that way, viewers get what they want without it impacting the show. (However, the writers may be hesitant to do that given that there’s a chance CBS changes their mind.)

What do you most want to see when it comes to Danny and Baez moving into the remainder of Blue Bloods?

Share right now in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

