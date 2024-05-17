Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes sense to want to know more about Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 … or season 15?

The truth here as we move into the next chapter of the show is that honestly, there is a little bit of confusion about designation. Originally, the network ordered an 18-episode season 14; yet, they’ve been promoting tonight’s episode 10 as a “series finale.” Meanwhile, Tom Selleck recently called the eight episodes coming this fall “season 15.” There is a lot of confusion and misinformation out there about it, but in the end, there is one thing that is constant: There are only eight episodes left in the series. While the actors involved in the show have advocated for something more, CBS does not seem to be budging on it.

While there is no return date out there as of yet for Blue Bloods, all signs point to either late September or early October. Historically, that is what the network has done with most of their fall shows and we have a hard time thinking that this is about to change all of a sudden. Our belief at the moment is that CBS will want all of the show over before the start of 2025; with that in mind, they need plenty of time for the episodes to air.

As for what is coming within these final episodes, there is not a lot of firm info out there yet — however, we do know there is at least one more appearance coming from Will Hochman as Joe Hill and beyond just that, some other familiar faces will turn up. We’re sure that the finale will be written as a series-ender but who knows? They could leave the door open for even more down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

