Blue Bloods season 14: Tom Selleck clarifies ‘season 15’

CBS is claiming that tomorrow night, you are going to be seeing the “season finale” for Blue Bloods season 14. Is that really the case?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that a lot of conversation happening right now is all a matter of semantics. The truth is that at the time of this writing, a lot of what is being discussed is exactly the same as what was discussed back before season 14 began. There are ten episodes this spring, and then eight more this fall. Based on what Tom Selleck said recently to Country Living, you could very well refer to those final episodes as “season 15,” and we wonder if the network will do the same:

“They announced this was gonna be our last season. I think CBS will come to their senses. But what people don’t realize is, we’re gonna do a 15th season. We’re doing a 10-show season, like all the other shows because of the strike, for the 14th season. And we’ll do eight shows in the fall, the premiere of our 15th season … My hope is CBS wakes up to the fact that we’re still winning the night on Friday night and performing on Paramount Plus.”

Now, by this logic, the network could always extend “season 15” into something more substantial but at present, there are no plans to do so. They have already revealed that entering the new year, they will add NCIS: Sydney to their midseason lineup and shift SWAT to the 10:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It is hard to imagine anything at this point replicating what Blue Bloods has done in the ratings at that spot, but it may not be just about that. Instead, it could be more about money more than anything else. Selleck’s series has an enormous cast, and also films in New York City — something that can also be quite expensive.

For the time being, let’s just enjoy tomorrow’s episode and see what the ratings are after the fact. There are chances aplenty to discuss season 15.

Are you still hoping that Blue Bloods has an extended run?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

