The Chi season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Devastating news…

Next week on Showtime, you’re going to have a chance to see The Chi season 6 episode 12 arrive. So, what can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s begin by noting the title here in “City of Gold.” This is going to be one where the past meets up with the present and, as a result of that, the story could careen off into some rather surprising directions for some. Elsewhere, there could be some shocking events that leave people heartbroken. We’ve already heard in some assorted teases that this is going to be a hard season for some characters; we’re doing our best to prepare for that far in advance.

To get a few more details on what’s coming, check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 12 synopsis:

Emmett looks to a new partnership as a solution to all his problems; Victor is haunted by his past mistakes; Papa makes a big decision; devastating news sends Kiesha reeling.

Hasn’t Kiesha gone through enough already? There are about 500 different ways that we can say that this is the case, but the sad truth here is that this is a drama! It’s the sort of show that is always going to throw obstacles at their characters.

Now, let’s also throw this out there when it comes to Emmett. This is the sort of guy who has long tried to find various solutions to problems, but it’s always been so much easier said than done. Our worry at the moment is that he’s going to get his hopes up about this partnership, only to get the rug pulled out from under him later.

No matter what happens from here on out…

Isn’t it nice to know that a season 7 is coming? It at least takes the pressure off when it comes to there needing to be closure in the weeks ahead.

