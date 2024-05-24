Survivor 47: An interesting twist on filming!

Last night during the Survivor 46 finale, we had a chance to get an early tease for Survivor 47 — with at least one surprise in the cast. (More on that later.)

For now, let’s go ahead and say this: The teaser that we saw last night is pretty unique in that there was no way it could be edited to favor one contestant over the others. After all, the season is actually still in production! (Filming for the fall cycle of the show has started a bit earlier in the past, so the timeline is a slight change.) This was confirmed by Jeff Probst in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he also gave the following (pretty-generic) quote about what lies ahead:

We are very excited to bring our fans another season of Survivor featuring 18 new faces who are ready to take on the Survivor adventure … One of the most enjoyable parts of making Survivor is that you spend nearly a year looking for new players and then day 1 arrives and you turn the entire show over to them!

Given that the show is no longer doing themes in this new era, we don’t expect things to look all that different from what we’ve seen in the past. There may be a few changes when it comes to the way that advantages or idols are hidden, and that could be more or less it.

If there is one thing that we would say in regards to Probst’s quote that makes sense, it is simply this: Letting the castaways really dictate the season is the best move. One of the things that did make season 46 so great was that it wasn’t really about a ton of twists — heck, people with idols didn’t even play them! This game was really more about the players themselves trying to think through moves, and it really allows their personalities to shine. That led to a lot of discussion-worthy Tribal Councils and beyond that, a final result that is still stirring up debate after the fact. This is one of the few instances where the post-game drama could last for as long as the season.

Related – Be sure to see one familiar face on the Survivor 47 cast

What are you hoping to check out moving into Survivor 47?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember — there’s a lot more great news coming your way soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







