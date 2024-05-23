Survivor 47 preview: Jon Lovett, a Miss Delaware among cast

At the conclusion of tonight’s big Survivor 46 finale, we got a first look at Survivor 47. So, are there any initial takeaways?

First of all, let’s just be surprised by who we saw in the preview: Jon Lovett! The Pod Save America host / former speechwriter / comedian is seemingly out there, where he is joined by a bunch of less-famous people who may prove to be just as compelling. We have a Miss Delaware, someone who wants to be the biggest competitor in history, and of course a ton of longtime fans. There was no mention of any twist, not that this is a big surprise. Ever since the show has switched to the new, numbered format with the seasons, there has been a lot less resistance to major changes. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any shifts to that after season 50, since it doesn’t feel like there will be in the near future.

We will be the first to admit that we’ve gotten overly hyped about casts before, so we’ll try not to do that here. Our sentiment is that the official roster will be revealed in late August or early September.

Is there a part of us that wishes that we could go back to themes or something a little more “traditional” with this show? Sure, but at the same time we’ve also watched this series enough over the years enough to know that the people matter more than anything else. Because the cast of season 46 was so funny and likable, it does serve as a great reminder that moving forward, finding more people like that is all that matters. At the very least, we know that they have a great narrator in Lovett, and we’re curious to know how many people out there are going to recognize him.

