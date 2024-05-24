Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Will Ben Warren appear?

As we prepare to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 on ABC this fall, we know that there are some cast departures. With that, could there still be an addition?

It is worth noting that it seems like the Station 19 series finale is not going to destroy the station — that is still out there and with that, there is the potential for some other characters to turn up on the medical drama down the road. The most obvious person to come back into the Grey’s world is Jason George as Ben Warren. After all, he worked at the hospital before changing his career! Also, he’s married to Miranda Bailey! It does feel inevitable that we’ll see him again in some capacity, even if he’s not around all the time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, George noted that there’s a good chance we’ll see him, even if he’s not around full-time:

“I like to think that there’s still a Ben-Bailey, or Benley, story to tell … I think that’s a possibility. There may be conversations.”

Ultimately if Ben comes back, we do tend to think there’s a chance we’ll hear more about it at some point over the summer. It may take longer to find out any Station 19 returns. We don’t think that there will be actors from that show around frequently, but every so often would be nice! Of course, we all were collectively hoping that there would be a season 8, but lasting this long is a victory in itself. Just remember that the bulk of TV series these days don’t make it longer than a few seasons on the air. Getting to this point is absolutely an achievement worth celebrating.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy at some point in late September in early October.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including more details on the finale

Who from Station 19 do you think we could see on a Grey’s Anatomy season 21?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







