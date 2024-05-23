Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A Sylvester Stallone tease

While there is no official Tulsa King season 2 premiere date at Paramount+ at the moment, let’s just say that we have a pretty big tease.

In a new post on Instagram, Sylvester Stallone himself made it clear that the show is coming back in early September — while at the same time saying he probably wasn’t supposed to reveal it. Ultimately, we do think this is when the show is coming and if you’ve been reading here for a while, then you know that we’ve been saying this for over a month now. CBS is re-airing the first season of the show this summer, and it makes perfect sense to premiere the second season on the streamer shortly after that.

One other factor that is 100% worth mentioning here is pretty simple: Paramount definitely wants the show back as soo as possible, and for a number of different reasons. For starters, you have to consider that there is a longer break between season 1 and season 2 than was planned due to the strikes of last year. It’s also been a long time in general since there’s been a Taylor Sheridan product on the service. Mayor of Kingstown next month will lead the charge, and that leads into the return of Tulsa King. We know that the fifth season of Yellowstone, meanwhile, will be coming back at some point in November.

So, what will the story be for the latest chapter of Dwight’s story? It all begins with that pretty crazy cliffhanger at the end of season 1! We do think that he’s facing a lot of peril after the crazy betrayal at the end of season 1, but this is also the sort of character who will not go down without a fight! We do tend to think that moving forward, he is going to do whatever he can to try and further build up his empire.

Of course, we’re hoping that an official Tulsa King premiere date is coming within the next couple of months.

Related – Check out more news on Tulsa King now, including the latest on casting

What are you most excited to see moving into Tulsa King season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







