Emily in Paris season 5: Has it been renewed at Netflix?

While we do think there are plenty of people eager to see an Emily in Paris season 5 over at Netflix, let’s go ahead and say this — for now, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

There has been a lot of speculation recently about the future of the show, especially after a walk-on role in season 5 was auctioned off at an amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. According to a new report from Variety, the winner paid out €250,000 for a chance to appear on the upcoming season as well as getting to attend the season 4 premiere event. According to the auction, the next season will start shooting in mid-2025.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is the truth: No Emily in Paris renewal has been ordered as of yet. Netflix has yet to reveal anything, the description on the auction’s website has been updated to say that the winner “will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup.” Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Do we think there’s a good chance that another season will be announced before the end of the year? 100%, especially when you consider the fact that if this was meant to be the final season coming up, we tend to think that the streaming service would have told the producers in advance. Once you get past a season 3 of a show, it’s our personal belief that there should be an opportunity for closure. This doesn’t always work out — we’re speaking in terms of ideals here!

What we can say is that the first three seasons were nothing short of a huge success, and the next chapter is going to do everything it can in order to resolve the big cliffhanger right away. From there, you can see a few more twists and turns in the drama / romance department.

Do you think that an Emily in Paris season 5 is likely to happen?

