Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 5/23/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What can we also say about both SVU and Organized Crime? Of course, there’s a lot to anticipate! All three of these shows bring a lot to the table, and we’d love to have them back sooner rather than later.

Now, of course is where we go ahead and share some of the bad news: All three of these shows are off the air tonight. Not only that, but they’ll be off for a long time moving forward. Last week was the finale for all three series, and there is no specific premiere date yet. Now that we’ve said that, we can at least estimate that both the original show as well as SVU will be back in late September or early October.

As for Organized Crime, things are a little bit more complicated. The Christopher Meloni series is currently slated to move to Peacock for season 5, which does create more questions in regards to a return date. The streaming service does not adhere to any sort of traditional schedule and with that, it can do whatever it wants. We hope that we’ll still see it back before the end of the year!

Now, as for what some of the stories will be moving forward, we recognize that Camryn Manheim is leaving the OG show moving forward; meanwhile, Mariska Hargitay has already noted that she wants to get Kelli Giddish back on a full-time basis. There could be new additions to these shows here and there, but beyond that we imagine that they are going to adhere to the traditional formats we’ve seen over the years.

If there is one big change ahead, it is that Organized Crime could be even darker and more serialized thanks to its new home.

