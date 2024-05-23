Station 19 season 7 episode 10 spoilers: The epic series finale

As you prepare to see Station 19 season 7 episode 10 on ABC next week, there is one thing we know above all else: This is the series finale. We have reached the end the story, and we have to hope that the show is going to end in the best way possible.

Are we still sad that the show is ending? Absolutely, but it’s out of the cast and crew’s control. We thought last fall that there would be at least one more year, but we are appreciative of the fact that the writers at least had an opportunity to craft a send-off and this is not some sort of ending that is coming out of the blue. There may also be some elements tied into Grey’s Anatomy and with that in mind, our advice is that you check out both of these shows! You may need to next week to get the complete story.

For a few more details about this finale (titled “One Last Time”), go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

As Station 19 continues to battle an existential wildfire, the team grapples with the possibility of a future that will be changed forever.

Is there still a chance for another season elsewhere?

Never say never. Hulu still feels like a viable possibility, and we do know that Station 19 is going to end in a way where the place still exists as an establishment — there are still chances that you could see characters appear on Grey’s Anatomy. We’ve seen so many revivals and reboots over the years that it would be frankly silly to sit here and think that this show has no chance.

For now, though, we are preparing for this to be a goodbye, and for us to get a little bit emotional on the other side of it.

