Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale spoilers: The wildfire impact

If there is one thing that we know about Grey’s Anatomy finales over the years, it is this: They often focus around natural disasters. We’ve seen thunderstorms, a plane crash, and a whole lot more over the years … so doesn’t it make sense that a wildfire be front and center now?

This story works on a couple of fronts. First and foremost, it does serve as a great way to honor Station 19, which is set to have its own series finale. Even if that show didn’t exist, though, this is still the same sort of dramatic event that we’d often see at the end of the show.

Speaking to Digital Spy, longtime cast member James Pickens Jr. had the following to say about how the series concludes for the spring:

“We’ve got a big wildfire thing that’s coming. How that’s going to impact us moving with season 21. It’s going to be true Grey’s Anatomy, that’s all I can tell you.”

It absolutely feels like there is a cliffhanger coming that is going to move its way into the next season, and it would make sense to have some lives on the line. There are two characters in Yasuda (Midori Francis) and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) who are going to depart at some point next season, and they could potentially return early on to wrap up their storylines. Are they going to be among those in peril, if there are people in peril? For now, it’s at least something to wonder about.

So long as Grey’s Anatomy does not lose Pickens or fellow OG cast member Chandra Wilson, we’re going to be fine. At this point, these are the two performers we want to see through to the very end on a full-time basis. (Hopefully, Ellen Pompeo does come back in some capacity.)

