Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 promo: Maggie returns!

How about this for a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 9 surprise we did not expect? Kelly McCreary is coming back next week as Maggie.

So why is the character back? Well, there is a certain amount of mystery that goes along with that. We are aware that the character moved off to Chicago but in the promo, you see her hugging Webber. Certainly, there are plenty of people the character could spend time with coming up — we already know about the state of things with her and Winston, and Ellen Pompeo is also going to be back as Meredith for this episode, as well. She’s finding herself in a tricky spot with her research, mostly because it remains unclear if Amelia is going to want to keep pushing forward with her.

One thing we know — Maggie’s got a new look! Sure, that doesn’t tell us much, but she has evolved since she was last in Seattle.

With there only being two episodes left this season, it is certainly clear that a lot is going to be transpiring between now and the end of the finale. That is especially true when you consider some of the long-term changes that lie ahead. Both Jake Borella (Levi) and Midori Francis (Yasuda) are going to be departing either between seasons or in season 21, depending on negotiations. Meanwhile, there is a chance that other departures are ahead, as well. Cost-cutting measures are hitting Grey’s Anatomy just like they are everywhere else.

We recognize that there will be plenty of time to worry more about a lot of this. For now, let’s just hope that the return of Maggie proves to be as nostalgic as we’re hoping it could in our head.

