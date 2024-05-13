Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale spoilers: Meredith’s big decision

There has been some evidence for a while that Ellen Pompeo would be back as Meredith for the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale. Now, it certainly seems as though this can be confirmed more than ever!

This week, the folks over at ABC confirmed that the title for the upcoming May 30 finale is “Burn It Down,” which is something that we’re assuming has multiple meanings. After all, take a look at the attached synopsis for some further teases:

Wildfires threaten the Seattle region, leading to a flood of patients and emergency procedures. The doctors juggle overcapacity in the ER, complex surgeries and personal stress. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a rash decision that can’t be undone.

Is this decision going to be tied in some way to what’s happening with her Alzheimer’s research? That seems likely, given some of what we’ve seen so far this season. The show has tried its best to both have its cake and eat it too when it comes to both new and nostalgic stories. The interns have taken center stage for a big part of the season, but there are still these occasional appearances from Pompeo, as well. How this continues moving into season 21 remains to be seen, but we imagine that more will be revealed there over the course of the summer.

As for the wildfires, our sentiment at present is that this may allow for at least the smallest bit of crossover with Station 19, which is airing its series finale later this month. We’ll have more discussion about this soon but for now, the most important thing to note is that the plan is for that show to have closure, but also make it so that certain characters could theoretically appear at some point down the road.

