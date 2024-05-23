Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Who is the Oldest One?

There are more episodes coming on Doctor Who season 14, and of course with that, there is plenty of time to wonder about a Big Bad. Is the Oldest One going to be the central figure at the end of the season?

Well, first and foremost, let’s also issue a reminder that the Oldest One and The One Who Waits are one and the same. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Russell T. Davies promised that you will not have to wait until season 15 for answers here:

“The Oldest One is The One Who Waits. They’ve been waiting for so long, they aged! But there is a big payoff on that [this season], yes, yes, yes.”

Now, do we know who this person is? We know that there are questions aplenty suggesting that they could be the Master, but that doesn’t appear to be the case based on past comments. Also, we’ve seen plenty of the Master and by virtue of that, it feels fair to say that they haven’t waited for much at all. We do hope that there’s a chance for a big surprise on who this character is and/or what they end up contributing to the story. They could set up a season 15 cliffhanger — or, at least send The Doctor on a brand-new path that we have not seen or heard much of on the show before.

If there is one thing that we have absolutely faith in these writers for right now, it is simply this: Being able to concoct stories that are going to surprise people in some pretty spectacular ways. Let’s just go ahead and hope that whatever is ahead ends up living up to expectations, and that we do get a pretty legitimate jaw-dropper at the tail end!

