Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Mundy Flynn’s role over?

As we prepare to see the rest of Doctor Who season 14, we have perhaps more questions than ever before. Take with Varada Sethu.

After all, when the actress was first announced for the show, it was as a companion for the upcoming 15th season currently in production. However, she turned in a surprise appearance on this past episode as Mundy Flynn, a character who is seemingly not coming back.

For more on that, take a look at what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say in a post on the official Doctor Who Instagram page:

“It’s a delight to welcome Varada to Doctor Who, earlier than expected, though things are about to get timey-wimey … That’s the end of Mundy Flynn’s story, so quite how Varada returns will be revealed next year.”

Meanwhile, on the same post Sethu issued a statement of her own:

“I’m so excited the world has finally met Mundy Flynn, it was such a joy to take my first spin in the Whoniverse! I’m so grateful I get to come back for more, but you’ll all have to wait and see how that manifests in the new companion role.”

Odds are, the new character is going to be linked to the old one, and that is something that we’re going to be seeing explored at some point. This is far from the first time that the show has done something like this where you have a companion arrive after previously turning up another capacity — just think back to Jenna Coleman! There is often a unique explanation for it, even if it’s not one that the show spends a lot of time devising. We’ll just have to wait and see in the end what the powers-that-be decide to do in this particular instance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Doctor Who episode

Are you surprised that Sethu is playing a new character on Doctor Who moving forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







