Doctor Who season 14 episode 4 promo: Who is following Ruby?

As you prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 4, absolutely there is quite a bit to think about — including a new mystery. What is happening to The Doctor? Also, who in the world is following Ruby Sunday?

Based on the promo, we are going to have one of the more picturesque, Earthbound settings that we’ve seen in Wales. The story seems to be tied to Ncuti Gatwa’s character mysteriously vanishing after he and his Companion land, and that’s when Ruby starts to see sightings of a mysterious woman. She starts to question what’s going on here — and after that, could she start to question everything else, as well?

If you are hoping for this episode to be somewhat psychological in its approach, there is at least a good chance that this is what we’re going to end up getting. Fingers crossed, this story ends up being an exploration into urban legends or something else that is either modern or topical. That would allow it to serve as another nice change-of-pace from everything else that we’ve seen so far this season!

If you are still fairly new to the British sci-fi sensation, then know that one of the primary goals has always been to make one story stand out dramatically from the rest, and we have a hard time thinking that is about to change, whether it be now or some other point in the near future. This episode should at least test further the bond that Ruby and The Doctor have made in a short period of time, and that could prove all the more important as we do we further into the season. Just remember for a moment here that there are some significant threads still coming, and our advice is merely that you do whatever you can in order to prepare for them now.

