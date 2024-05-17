Doctor Who season 14 episode 4 spoilers: ’73 Yards’

As we look more and more towards Doctor Who season 14 episode 4, all signs point to some strange coming around the bend. This show is known for its experimentation and rest assured, that’s going to happen all over again here!

Now, the question is just how all of this is going to play out. The folks at BBC One and Disney+ are keeping rather quiet on the particulars for “73 Yards.” Here is what we can say, per the latest Doctor Who synopsis:

Landing on the Welsh coast, the Doctor and Ruby embark on the strangest journey of their lives. In a rain-lashed pub, the locals sit in fear of ancient legends coming to life.

What in the world does this mean? Well, it feels almost like the show could be dabbling into folklore and introducing different sorts of monsters and threats. We don’t exactly think that the series is navigating full-on into horror, but there could be a lot of dark fantasy here.

The craziest thing to consider at present

By the end of this episode, we will be at the halfway point of this current season. How have things moved forward so quickly here? A lot of it is just tied to the way that this show in particular tends to sweep us away into different worlds and invites us to thoroughly use and/or celebrate imagination.

If there is one thing that does make us rather happy at present, it is that advanced knowledge that there is a season 15 coming. We have less to worry about in regards to the long-term future! That means that for the time being, we can focus primarily on the struggles that await both The Doctor and Ruby within the present.

