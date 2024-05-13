Doctor Who season 14 episode 3: The One Who Waits ahead?

As we prepare ourselves to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 3 in just a matter of days, why not talk about a potential Big Bad?

Over the past several months dating back to the anniversary specials, we have heard of “The One Who Waits” on a number of occasions, and there are reasons for The Doctor to be concerned. Both the Toymaker and the Maestro seem to be operating under this particular entity — while it may be easy to just assume that this is all the workings of the Master, showrunner Russell T. Davies has noting that they’re planning to press pause on that character for a little while. Maybe we will see them before Ncuti Gatwa ends their run as the title character, but this soon? It feels unlikely.

Also, we do think it is a little early for episode (titled “Boom”) to be a showcase for this mysterious foe. Instead, our sentiment right now is that this show is going to string things along for a little while and keep us all waiting in suspense. After all, they not do this if what you are doing is currently working to some spectacular degree?

More so than when we end up seeing The One Who Waits, our other question is simply who will end up playing the part. Have the producers managed to actually keep this under wraps? If so, we do have to credit them on a very successful move — but we’ll have to wait and see in regards to all of that. Our current prediction is that this character will prove central to the finale, mostly due to all of the epic teases that we’ve gotten so far from various people who are involved in the series. We put stock in some of the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who, including what else is ahead on episode 3

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 episode 3, especially when it comes to a Big Bad?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







