Doctor Who season 14 episode 3 spoilers: A landmine?

As you prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 episode 3 in one week’s time on BBC One and Disney+, what more can we say?

For starters, the title for this episode is “Boom,” and that certainly feels like the sort of thing that could send a chill down your spine … right? It at least feels that way! This is going to be one of those stories where there is a ton of danger, and Ncuti Gatwa’s character could be front and center for so much of it!

Below, you can get the full Doctor Who season 14 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Caught in the middle of a devastating war on Kastarion 3, the Doctor is trapped when he steps on a landmine. Can he save himself and Ruby, plus the entire planet… without moving?

The good news?

Well, we certainly think that we are going to be seeing The Doctor and/or Ruby make it out of this, mostly because there really would not be all that much of a show otherwise! Yet, at the same time there is so much fun still to be had in terms of how they get out of it, especially when you think about the obvious physical limitations that are present here.

This is, after all, a big part of what makes this show so fun is seeing the imagination of the entire creative team at work. How do you get The Doctor to solve a problem when the odds feel impossible that he does? It is such a unique part of this franchise, and it allows viewers of all age to use their imagination. No matter how long the show lasts, we hope that this remains there.

