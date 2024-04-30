Doctor Who season 14: Millie Gibson on her long-term future

We know that once upon a time, there was a rumor that Millie Gibson would be leaving Doctor Who after season 14. That hasn’t turned out to be the case. Instead, Ruby Sunday is going to be around as a companion in season 15 … and could she be around longer than that?

Well, what makes a lot of this tricky is simply that showrunner Russell T. Davies has already indicated that he has a two-season arc planned out for the current iteration of the show, which is kicking off shortly on Disney+ and BBC One. Does this mean that everyone is leaving after season 15? Hardly, but that is where the great unknown comes into play.

Speaking to the Radio Times recently, we can at least say that Gibson would love to continue to be a part of the show moving forward:

“I know how it ends next season … But after that I can only guess. I might be here with a walking stick in a few decades.”

One of the good things about being a part of this show is pretty darn simple: Even if you do go away for a while, you can always come back. One way or another, Gibson is now an inescapable part of the legacy of this world and there is something really exciting that comes along with that. We just hope that the next two seasons for her are every bit as fun as what we saw during the recent Christmas Special, which is when she brought a lot of fun to the table. (Also, a song-and-dance number!)

If you have not heard for whatever reason, the upcoming season is going to be more epic than ever thanks to a larger budget — and with Davies’ history on the show, we tend to think he will make the most of it.

