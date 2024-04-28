Doctor Who season 15: Ncuti Gatwa on Varada Sethu addition

We know that there is a lot to be excited for heading into Doctor Who season 15 over at BBC One — so what’s a big part of it? Well, think in terms of Varada Sethu! She is going t be joining as a new companion, joining Millie Gibson and of course the Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa aboard the TARDIS.

This is hardly the first season in which a lead has had a pair of companions — heck, back during the Jodie Whittaker era we saw her have three for a time! There is so much adventure that can come from it, and we do understand the fun that can come from having a fresh set of eyes almost constantly. Season 14 will feature Gibson’s Ruby Sunday solo with Gatwa; then, Sethu will be added into the mix!

Speaking on the addition recently to the Radio Times, here is what Gatwa had to say about the adventures with the three, which are currently in production:

[…It’s] fun, it’s been such an amazing energy, dynamic into the TARDIS, and there’s three of us now, so you’re safe everyone! Safe at home.

We would imagine that having a second companion does open the door somewhat to the sort of stories that can be told, and there’s probably a part of this that the producers are excited to explore more! You are not limited to just having two people in an enclosed space, as a character can end up going elsewhere and helping in some different capacity. It is flexibility, and we tend to think that this can very much be a great thing.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see season 15 in the spring or summer of 2025. Meanwhile, season 14 premieres next month!

