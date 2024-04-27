Doctor Who season 16? Ncuti Gatwa on future

As of right now, you may know that Doctor Who season 15 is currently in production, and that season 14 is premiering in mere weeks.

Is it possibly premature to start talking about the future beyond that? Sure, but at the same time, it’s also hard to help ourselves. This is a franchise that has had such a long and wonderful life already, and we don’t ever want to live in a world where it dies off completely.

Now, one of the things that is somewhat constant within the world of this show is change — typically every three or four seasons, we get a new lead! That may be the case here, as well, as it does not appear like Ncuti Gatwa is planning to step away after season 14 wraps.

Speaking on this subject further to the Radio Times at the show’s season 14 premiere, the new Doctor had the following to say: “I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet.”

Based on what we’ve seen from Gatwa so far, we certainly don’t want to see him going anywhere soon. He brings so much of what we love about the character to the table, whether it be his enthusiasm for the world or his determination to help others. There is also so much humor and fun that exists thanks to the friendship that he has with new companion Ruby Sunday, as well. There’s a youthful energy here that should also work to bring in new fans to the franchise, something that we certainly think is useful at this particular point in time. With Disney+ out there as a new partner, why not capitalize on the chance to bring in new viewers?

