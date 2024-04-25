Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: EP on ‘biggest finale ever’

As we prepare for the premiere of Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One next week, why not look somewhat ahead to the finale? The show has gone big with some of these episodes over the years, but there is potential here, of course, to take things to another level. Some of that is due to the scale of the story; another part of it is tied to the series having a bigger budget thanks to the Disney+ – BBC One partnership.

Of course, we don’t think that there are going to be any huge spoilers for the big episode for a little while. However, we can at least present what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say to SFX:

“Literally, [it is the] biggest finale ever … There’s some shots of that in the trailers coming up. Oh my god, you’re gonna die.”

Davies also does his best to explain in the interview how the themes of the entire story this season come into play:

“That’s a spine throughout the series – we saw at Christmas [Ruby Sunday] was a foundling, left at the church at Ruby Road … Also the Doctor’s now a foundling, mysteriously abandoned in outer space, doesn’t know his parents either, and that’s a big connection between the two of them, it’s a real hum, a vibration between the two of them that really forges their friendship like no other Doctor and companion team ever before, and that hasn’t finished. You’re going to see that develop.”

It has already been confirmed that Millie Gibson will be back as Ruby for the upcoming fifteenth season, though she will also be joined by another companion. How that plays out remains to be seen, but a big part of the fun with this show is just sitting back and watching things all play out!

