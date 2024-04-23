Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Emily in Paris star to appear!

We know that there are a lot of great guest stars moving into Doctor Who season 14 but for the sake of this one, why not discuss Paul Forman?

According to a report coming in right now from Entertainment Weekly, the Emily in Paris actor is going to be appearing within one upcoming episode of the Ncuti Gatwa series. His role is described as a “Regency-era character named Lord Barton, who has a surface-level charm but carries sinister secrets underneath his smooth words.” Of course, this sounds like he is going to be some sort of adversary for The Doctor, but we have also learned extensively over the years that things are often way more complicated than it first appears.

In a statement, here is what Forman had to say:

“Any new chapter is exciting to be a part of, especially when it’s of a beloved and remarkable universe such as Doctor Who … To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget.”

In general, we tend to think that Doctor Who is the sort of once-in-a-lifetime gig that a lot of people would want, and for a number of different reasons. You get to play around in this crazy world that has almost unlimited possibilities at its core, and there is something really fun that can come along with that. We are beyond excited to see what ends up happening here and in the end, how Gatwa really settles into the title role. He will be joined by Ruby Sunday through a lot of his adventures — we just hope that the two are prepared for some of the massive challenges that will be coming their way.

