Doctor Who season 14: EP on rumors of Millie Gibson exit

As many of you may be aware at this point, there have been all sorts of rumors out there about the future of Doctor Who on BBC One. What’s a big one? Well, that Millie Gibson a.k.a. Ruby Sunday will be departing the show after season 14.

Is it true that the British drama (which also streams now on Disney+) is going to feature a new Companion? Absolutely, but Ruby will remain. There are actually going to be two of them who are front and center in the new batch of episodes, and we are beyond excited for some of those adventures.

Speaking on the matter further to SFX, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about the speculation:

“[Millie is not] leaving. Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we’re delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years. […] We are planning [to] shoot the [Season 2] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it’s some of your most challenging material yet, isn’t it? It will all make sense once you see it play out.”

In the end, we will see what happens once we get around to the end of season 15, and that’s not just in regards to Millie! If we are looking at two seasons of a pretty continuous arc, then there’s a chance that a lot could change after that point. The one thing that has always been true about Doctor Who is that change is a constant. We’ve seen it so many times over the years, so why suspect anything different at this point? It’s just something to be aware of as we prepare for the season 14 premiere in just a matter of weeks.

Related – Get some more news regarding the next Companion on Doctor Who

What do you most want to see moving into Doctor Who season 14 with Ruby?

Are you glad she is sticking around? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







