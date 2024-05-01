Loot season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A trip to ‘Camp Wells’

As you get yourselves prepared to see Loot season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, one thing already feels quite clear: It’s another fun concept!

Whenever you are doing a comedy like this, one of the cruxes always has to be the idea. If you can find a great situation to throw Molly into, you are always going to be off to a great start. We certainly think that is going to be the case here for “Camp Wells,” which seems to be a perfect sort of satire of corporate retreats and what tends to happen at a lot of them over time.

To get a few more details on what else is ahead in this 28-minute story, check out the full Loot season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Molly and Nicholas plan a work retreat for the Wells Foundation crew. Sofia and Howard struggle with the outdoors.

This is going to be one of those stories where we do tend to think everything is going to go badly — and honestly, that’s a part of the fun! We don’t necessarily think that this needs to be one of those stories where there are enormously high stakes, especially when you have a few episodes still to go after this one. For that reason above all others, we tend to think that you can be a little bit patient with getting to a few jaw-droppers.

Is there going to be a season 3?

We still wish we knew honestly, but we hope that this is something that becomes a little bit clearer before the finale. There’s nothing great about having to sit down and watch a finale, feeling at the same time totally unsure as to how all of it is going to conclude.

