Palm Royale season 1 episode 10 (finale): The Beach Ball

Next week on Palm Royale season 1 episode 10, the moment that you’ve been waiting for is finally here: The Beach Ball. It’s an occasion that could prove to be an absolute thrill to watch! At the very least, that’s what we hope — think drama for sure, but also some chaos here at the same time.

For most of the season, a big question has been how much Maxine (Kristen Wiig) has been willing to give up to break into Palm Beach high society. At this point, we tend to think that we could be getting an answer. This is when everything will come to a head and various elements from the entire season could come home to roost.

While the full Palm Royale season 1 episode 10 synopsis below may not give a lot away, we do at the same time think that it sets a worthy foundation:

Tensions boil over at the Beach Ball.

Yes, that’s it. That is all apple TV+ wants to give away here.

Is there going to be closure?

More than likely yes. Palm Royale feels like one of those shows that could be called a pseudo-limited series, meaning that Apple TV+ could choose to classify it that way if they opt not to move forward with it. We tend to think the season was designed to tie up some loose ends, but we wouldn’t be shocked if the door is left at least somewhat open for there to be a little bit of something more later on. That is, of course, provided that everyone wants to come back! We know that this is a particularly busy cast, but we would not want to rule out the possibility that we get to see something more.

No matter what happens from here on out, kudos to the streaming service for giving a show so unique and genre-bending like this one a chance.

What do you think we are going to see over the course of the Palm Royale finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

