Doctor Who season 15: Millie Gibson still around as Ruby Sunday

As it turns out, there are not going to be as many significant changes to Doctor Who season 15 as we once thought.

Previously, the indication out there was that Ncuti Gatwa was going to move forward with only one companion following this upcoming season (premiering next month) … and it was not going to be Millie Gibson. Instead, actress Varada Sethu was coming on board!

Now, we have a little bit more clarity, and 100% we do think some of it qualifies as great news. We are going to have a chance to see Gibson on board the show moving forward alongside Sethu and in that sense, we are going to be getting the best of both worlds.

In a statement, here is what Varada had to say upon joining the sci-fi series for another batch of episodes:

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honor to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”

Meanwhile, executive producer Russell T. Davies added the following:

“I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three, because the stakes are higher than ever!”

For now, you can breathe a sigh of relief that there is not some sort of immediate turnover behind the scenes — but let’s see how the story goes from here on out!

