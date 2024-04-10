Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: How will the Beatles episode air?

If you have seen some of the video previews already for Doctor Who season 14, then you may have seen the familiar sight of Abbey Road. It appears as though we are actually getting a story about The Beatles coming up, which is one of those things that shockingly, the show has never done before.

So why has that been the case? Well, let’s just say that it stems from a longstanding financial question: How do you afford an episode featuring the music of one of the biggest bands in history? Well, by not including the music at all.

In an interview with Empire, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“I knew instantly you can never play Beatles songs on screen because the copyright is too expensive. So I’m thinking, ‘How would you do a Beatles episode without Beatles music?’ And that becomes the entire plot. That’s where the idea came from – copyright law!”

Yes, even with Doctor Who having a larger budget following the Disney+ series, it doesn’t mean that they can play “Here Comes the Sun.”

We do have a lot of confidence in Davies and the rest of the production team here that even without the music of the classic band, there is still going to be a way in order to ensure that this story works. In a way, this has always been the spirit of the show — you access creativity to get the job done! For decades there are things that the producers have not been able to afford for one reason or another and yet, they find a way to create greatness.

Remember that the season 14 premiere is coming to Disney+ and BBC One next month — there is a lot we’ll be saying on it here in due time.

