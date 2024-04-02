Doctor Who season 14 trailer: The Doctor versus extinction

Leading up to the premiere of Doctor Who season 14 next month, we have a brand-new trailer worth diving into from BBC One. What’s at the center of this one? Think in terms of big adventures, but at the same time also big threats.

What’s one of the biggest ones that is evident at present? Well, it could be tied to the potential extinction of the entire human race. If you head over to the link here, you can see an extended look at what the dangerous situation truly is, and possibly what The Doctor and Ruby Sunday can do to stop it.

Yes, there is a certain irony to the Doctor professing to keep her safe, when in reality we know that the odds of this happening are astronomically low. This is just not the sort of world where safety is something that is guaranteed, and she is traveling with Ncuti Gatwa’s character to a number of different eras, where there are of course an array of challenges around every corner.

Who could be the shadow lurking underneath it all right now? Well, we are talking at present about The One Who Waits, who was alluded to back during the anniversary specials as someone who is lurking out there. The Toymaker even seemed to be afraid of the entity, so that is something else to worry about for the time being.

What’s the scale of the story looking like?

With the new season serving as a co-production between BBC One and Disney+, it is obvious that the series is working with a bigger budget now. That means that the effects and the settings are going to be more elaborate, but we hope that this also does not take away from some of the show’s charm. We don’t need for there to be fundamental changes to Daleks, for example!

