Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: See the episode titles!

With the season 14 premiere of Doctor Who just over a month away on BBC One and Disney+, why not share some other good news?

So what do we have to celebrate today? Ultimately, that’s not something that is all that complicated or difficult to answer: Episode titles for what lies ahead. There is a lot of cool stuff coming, and that includes a wide array of different twists and turns. Also, it should not be a surprise that showrunner Russell T. Davies is taking on multiple episodes — and it’s also fun that former EP Steven Moffat is back, as well. It clearly shows the love that he still has for the franchise, as well as the willingness Davies has to bring in people who have taken on his same position before.

Take a look at all of the titles below per Deadline — we’ll get into the most notable ones here after the fact.

Space Babies: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

The Devil’s Chord: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell

Boom: Written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson

73 Yards: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Dot and Bubble: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams

Rogue: Written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell

The Legend of Ruby Sunday: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

Empire of Death: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

What stands out

To us, it is really the final two episodes here since it feels like there’s a lot of potential for them to expose a lot of the larger mythology at present. Given that Ruby is not going to be around as a character for a super-long time, we imagine that Davies is going to do a LOT with her this season.

As for “Empire of Death,” could this be where we learn a little bit more about The One Who Waits? At the moment, what we know is that this may very well be the Big Bad.

