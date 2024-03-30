Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Dame Siân Phillips cast!

Just in case you were not intrigued enough to see Doctor Who season 14 premiere on BBC One, here’s another thing to consider: A living legend has been added to the roster!

In a new edition of Doctor Who Magazine (per the Radio Times), it was revealed that none other than Dame Siân Phillips has been brought on board! Details remain unclear when it comes to the 90-year old Welsh actress’ role, but we do tend to think that it will be something rather fun and memorable — as are many of the roles given to performers of her caliber.

In a statement, here is what executive producer Phil Collinson had to say about the casting:

“Sometimes we’re so lucky to open the studio doors to an absolute legend. I think a shiver went through the whole production team when we welcomed in Dame Siân Phillips.

“There’s a wonderful documentary on the BBC iPlayer celebrating her 90th birthday, which I’d recommend. I sat in awe of everything she’s achieved. This is a proper joy and an honour. It’s amazing that Siân hasn’t been in Doctor Who before – she said, ‘I’ve been waiting to be asked!”

Meanwhile, Phillips added the following:

“I was absolutely thrilled. The show is such a loved British drama and it means so much to so many people, so to be able to be part of this is just wonderful.”

You will have a chance to see the new season starting in May and for now, we’re thrilled to add Phillips to the list of a number of notable people to be excited to see. The show has announced a number of performers and yet even still, we think they may have a few tricks still up their sleeve.

Related – Doctor Who EP explains importance of show getting a Disney+ deal

Is there any one thing that you are the most excited to see right now entering Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







