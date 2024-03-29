Doctor Who season 14: EP on necessity of Disney+ deal

As many people out there may be aware at this point, there is something major about Doctor Who season 14 that is different from the past. For the first time, the BBC institution is now a co-production with a major streaming service in Disney+, and this has led to the show actually premiering internationally before it does in its native Britain. That is a decision that has led to some backlash, as it does eschew tradition that has been ongoing for decades.

So why do this? The scheduling decisions are a little bit ambiguous and yet, the reason for the Disney+ deal is not. In a new interview on the They Like to Watch podcast, executive producer Russell T. Davies noted that the state of the BBC made it that the show had to secure some outside funding:

“I had already said in interviews that I think Doctor Who will have to become a co-pro, there’s no way the BBC is going to fund that … You’ve also got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is somehow, surely, undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form. What is Doctor Who going to do then? You have to prepare for that.”

Ultimately, this is a move that allows the show to have much more in the way of security, and not to mention a larger budget at the same time. While it may still not be at the level of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or some of the other bigger shows that are out there, this extra infusion of cash does allow for the show to try more ambitious things — though the general tone and vibe of the story remains unchanged. Of course, we would not have that any other way.

