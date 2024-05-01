Bridgerton season 3: Luke Newton on challenges being lead

As we prepare for the Bridgerton season 3 premiere on Netflix next month, there are so many different storylines to expect. Yet, above all others will be the love story between Penelope and Colin, and this could be as much a star-making turn for Luke Newton as he has ever seen.

If you think back to the first two seasons, you saw without question Rege-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey become big stars almost entirely overnight. Now, there’s a chance that this could happen with him. Sure, he’s been a part of this world already, but is there something different that comes with being a lead? It is fair to expect it!

Speaking on this further to Entertainment Tonight, here is just some of what Newton had to say:

“I think, at the moment, I’m so tunnel vision within the show. I couldn’t see anything outside of it … I checked in with Regé recently and I speak to Johnny all the time. It’s kind of like passing down the knowledge of what it’s like to kind of front the show. It’s just amazing to see what everyone on this show has gone on to do straight after and the success of it. It’s kind of mind-blowing and almost something I don’t even want to think about.”

Ultimately, this is also something that is hard to predict, as it depends almost entirely on how well-received the third season is. Can you really predict that in advance? We know that the expectations are high, especially since this is a romance that viewers have wanted to watch for a while already — that in itself differentiates from what we saw the first two times when it comes to this franchise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including what else is coming up here

What do you most want to see for Colin and Penelope moving into Bridgerton when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







