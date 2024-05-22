FBI season 7 names new showrunner; what’s ahead?

Following last night’s big season 6 finale, FBI season 7 is changing course. So, what lies ahead? Well, we have a new showrunner!

As many of you may have heard already, Rick Eid is stepping down from this post after so many years; we know that Dick Wolf loves to bring on board people he’s worked with in the past for these roles and with that, it’s hard to be shocked by what is happening now.

According to a report from Deadline, Death and Other Details alum Mike Weiss is being brought on board as the new showrunner. While the canceled Hulu comedy may not have that much in common with FBI, Weiss worked with Wolf previously on Chicago PD as a co-executive producer in the past. He’s also worked on a number of other crime series over the years including The Mentalist and Stumptown. Given that the Missy Peregrym drama is exhaustive and requires a pretty concrete format, it makes sense that Wolf would prioritize experience in this hire more than anything else.

Could there be other changes brought on by a new showrunner? For now, it feels like there is certainly a good chance of that. However, at the same time we don’t think that Wolf is out to reinvent the wheel here. He has a show and a franchise that works and with Weiss at the helm, we tend to think that FBI will continue to lean into that. Any alterations will probably be subtle as opposed to something shocking or drastic. (There was not a huge cliffhanger at the end of season 6, as Tiffany got a certain measure of closure.)

When are you going to see the seventh season premiere?

For now, there is no precise date, but it does feel as though the latest batch of episodes is coming moving into the end of September or the start of October. For now, it’s hard to really imagine anything otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

