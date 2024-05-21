FBI season 7 premiere date hopes over at CBS

Following the finale tonight on CBS, what more can we say about an FBI season 7 premiere date? Rest assured, the show is 100% coming back. As a matter of fact, it has been greenlit straight through season 9!

Earlier this spring, the network made the massive announcement, which shows their faith in this show as the leader of the entire franchise. (Both of the spin-offs for now only have a one-season renewal.) The flagship does continue to fare extremely well in the ratings — and of course, it fits well within the procedural format of what network TV shows love to do these days.

Now when it comes to a premiere date, the bad news is that you will be waiting for a while. CBS has indicated that the FBI franchise is going to air in the same timeslots as usual starting this fall, which brings it back into its typical pattern and rhythm. Unless we hear something otherwise, we are going to continue forward with the assumption that there is a 22-episode season ahead.

One change that we do know is seemingly happening right now? That some of the main cast members will be making fewer appearances. In what is considered a cost-cutting move, be prepared for season 7 to have a couple of episodes without each one of the major players. Odds are, this is going to be spread out so that some of the absences are a little bit less notable. (We have already seen plenty of instances of episodes without Maggie as of late, so you may be used to that on a certain level.)

Now, we do anticipate a date announcement coming at some point in June or July, and that will set up the show being back either in late September or early October. We expect the same with both International and Most Wanted.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

