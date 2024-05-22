How House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms differ

As you prepare to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiering on HBO next month, why not look to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms? This is the next Game of Thrones prequel to come, and things are moving along rather rapidly here.

For those who do not know, this series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk & Egg short stories, and the official logline has the following to say:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

At this point, the two leads have already been cast for the series, which previously was known as The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

So what will make it different from House of the Dragon, or of course the main Game of Thrones? In a recent post on his blog, Martin explains:

THE HEDGE KNIGHT will be a lot shorter than GAME OF THRONES or HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job. I hope to visit the shoot come July, when I swing by Belfast on my way to the worldcon in Glasgow. The show will make its debut next year… and if it does well, THE SWORN SWORD and THE MYSTERY KNIGHT will follow. By which time I hope to have finished some more Dunk & Egg stories (yes, after I finish THE WINDS OF WINTER).

Our hope is that we’ll see the show in the fall of 2025, following the returns of some other big hits like The Last of Us and The White Lotus. At this point, it’s possible the show comes before Euphoria season 3, which never felt possible before.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

