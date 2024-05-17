House of the Dragon season 2: An episode count surprise?

Given how enormous a hit House of the Dragon is over at HBO, it may be easy to assume that the network would want as much of it as possible. However, here is where we have to tell you that the second season is going to actually be just eight episodes, two less than what you saw for the first go-around.

So why do this, especially when you consider how there is potential for epic battles and a whole lot more moving forward? The answer may surprise you…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, series writer Sara Hess noted that the decision to have eight episodes “wasn’t our choice,” which implies that it was a decision that came down either to HBO or parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. Is this a way to save money? In theory sure, but it may also have to do with a potential season 3.

Think of things this way — the network clearly wants more, and there have been some creative conversations about it already. Doing two fewer episodes may mean less of a turnaround between seasons, and that may be what the powers-that-be want more so than anything else.

In general, though, shorter seasons is becoming more of a thing not just at HBO, but also elsewhere. Here is a reminder, though, that True Detective season 4 had only six episodes. Meanwhile, there are some rumors out there that this could eventually be the case for Euphoria season 3 at the same time, but nothing has been altogether confirmed there at the moment.

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what is going to happen from here when House of the Dragon season 3 does get a green light.

Related – Want to see some more video content leading into House of the Dragon season 2?

Do you think that House of the Dragon season 2 should have more than eight episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







