House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: The enemy within?

With the premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 rapidly approaching on HBO, the network clearly wants us to be ready. How else do you explain the latest, extended trailer that was released earlier today?

If there is one thing that we can say about this trailer at present, it is that the show is gearing up to somehow be even more epic and dramatic than what we’ve seen so far. There are going to be lives in danger of course amidst the Dance of dragons, but things are also more complicated than they would appear at first.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new trailer now that sets the table for some of what’s coming. So what’s going to be at the center of the story here? Well, obviously the war, but there are also questions as to whether or not Alicent’s history with Rhaenyra compromises her to some degree. There was a friendship there once upon a time, and we don’t think this is the sort of thing that just evaporates instantly. It is something that does define a certain part of their lives and we do sense that this is going to be explored further.

Meanwhile, are there other enemies within coursing through the factions? That’s something that we have to wait and see on in its own right, and we’re excited to see how paranoia could start to make some mad. This season is going to be larger in scope than even season 1, so we are eager to see even more of Westeros explored. Of course, much of it is happening within a dire time.

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

